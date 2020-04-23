Salvation Army to host virtual ‘Doing the Most Good’ luncheon on May 7

You don’t need a ticket or a new outfit to attend this year’s Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station Doing the Most Good Luncheon.

Everyone is invited to the virtual luncheon, hosted online on May 7 at noon.

Hailed as the local Salvation Army’s biggest event of the year, the luncheon that was originally to take place at the Hilton College Station will no longer be held in person, due to social distancing considerations.

The virtual fundraiser will include many elements seen at past ‘Doing The Most Good’ luncheons, including participation from the 2020 featured speaker, Brigadier General Joe E. Ramirez (Retired), Commandant of the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University. Additionally, a COVID-19 services update from Captain Paul Ryerson of The Salvation Army, an online auction and much more will be included.

“We are grateful to the sponsors of the ‘Doing The Most Good’ luncheon who have generously agreed to continue their support as well as to those who have bought a virtual table for the event,” said Capt. Ryerson, commanding officer of the Salvation Army of BCS. “I encourage everyone to go to our website, www.salvationarmybcs.org, where you will find details and opportunities to engage with us to support our ongoing work.”

All proceeds from the luncheon support the Army’s year-round work including the food pantry, rent/utility assistance, Christmas assistance, character-building program for youth, and much more.

Learn more about the virtual luncheon, or tune in to attend the event on May 7, by clicking here.

