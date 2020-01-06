Salvation Army meets red kettle fundraising goal

Each year the Salvation Army holds its red kettle campaign to benefit the community and its needs. This year, the organization wants to thank you for your donations.

The Salvation Army says that halfway through their campaign they were not on track to meet their goal. They put out a call for help and the community responded. This year the red kettles gathered $209,000. That's $9,000 more than their goal.

They also want to thank the volunteers who helped make everything possible. About 1,900 volunteer hours were tallied during the campaign.