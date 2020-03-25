Sam Houston State University employee tests positive for COVID-19

Officials at Sam Houston State University are letting the public know one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a KatSafe message, the university said the employee lives in Montgomery County and works at an off-campus location. They also said the employee hasn't been in the office for more than a week.

KBTX called the Montgomery County Health District to confirm this information but were told they couldn't release that information due to HIPPA regulations.

The university said that all health and safety measures are being followed.