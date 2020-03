Sam Houston State University announced Thursday they are moving the Spring 2020 graduation to July.

In a Facebook post, the university said they aren't canceling the commencement, but postponing them until July 30 or 31.

The post said that any student scheduled to graduate in May will have their degrees conferred with the May date and mailed to their address on file.

SHSU said the commencement schedule will be released at a later date.