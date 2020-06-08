Sam Houston State University releases more details on fall semester

Adjusted class sizes, phased move-in, and COVID-19 tests are just some of the decisions being made at Sam Houston State University for the upcoming fall semester.

University president Dana G. Hoyt sent an email Monday highlighting some of the decisions that are being made by the administration. Hoyt said they still have more decisions to make as they move forward toward next semester.

Here are some of those updates:

Flexible Teaching Models

Course delivery and schedules will be modified in order to reduce classroom density and increase the safety of our community. While a number of flexible models are being evaluated, the majority of our classes will blend face-to-face instruction with remote options in new and innovative ways. These blended or hybrid courses provide remote instruction along with regular and sustained in-person engagement with faculty throughout the semester. A study of instructional spaces will be used to identify the configuration and capacity needed to reduce density and keep students and faculty as safe as possible.

Student Support Services

During the spring semester, as we moved classes to remote teaching, our student services were forced to go online as well. The feedback for online support has been overwhelmingly positive. The flexibility of serving students using a number of virtual tools expanded our capabilities and increased accessibility while maintaining a high level of quality that has become a hallmark of our student support areas. In addition to traditional face-to-face interactions, we plan to continue offering online access to better fit individual needs and promote safety practices.

On-Campus Housing

For the health of residents, families and staff, move-in will be conducted in phases with scheduled appointments in order to limit the number of people in the buildings and promote physical distancing. Face coverings will be strongly encouraged. More details will be forthcoming to students from the Department of Residence Life.

Physical Distancing, Face Coverings, and Testing

We will continue efforts to reduce population density across campus in order to maximize physical distancing capabilities in our classrooms, residence halls, academic offices, research laboratories and other shared spaces. We ask all members of our community to continue social distancing and other safety practices both on and off campus.

The university is strongly encouraging the use of face coverings to reduce the spread of disease and to protect others, particularly those in our community who have health concerns or loved ones who may be vulnerable.

We plan to offer testing for students who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19. Faculty and staff will predominantly obtain testing through their personal healthcare providers.

Enhanced Cleaning and Disinfecting

We have implemented enhanced methods of cleaning and disinfecting, with higher traffic areas receiving even greater attention. Hand sanitation stations have been installed in buildings and disinfectant wipes will be made available to students for cleaning their individual desk area. In addition to the cleaning and disinfecting of spaces, we all need to continue practicing good hygiene. Frequent hand washing is a simple and very effective means of preventing illness and the spread of infections to others.