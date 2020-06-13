Sam Houston State University to hold virtual graduation due to COVID-19

Sam Houston State University President Dana Hoyt announced Saturday evening that the university will hold a virtual commencement for Spring/Summer graduates due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

According to the announcement, the commencement will be held on August 1 at 1 p.m. where graduates' names and accomplishments will be announced during the live stream.

Individual colleges are also planning their own ways to celebrate the Class of 2020.

President Hoyt says the University is committed to bringing graduates together in the future when it's safe enough to do so.

The announcement states that more information on the ceremony and celebrations will be forthcoming.

The full letter from President Hoyt can be found attached in the tweet below.

