Sammy Catalena's life and legacy honored at public visitation

Cars wrapped around Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan Tuesday as hundreds waited in line to go in and say goodbye to their friend, coworker and family member, Sammy Catalena, one last time.

Catalena's visitation was unique in that it was Hillier's first public visitation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hillier implemented social distancing guidelines so everyone could still honor Mr. Catalena, while keeping everyone at the visitation safe.

Each minute, one person was allowed to park their vehicle and go inside. Once guests made it inside, they got to walk through the eight stations honoring Mr. Catalena. One group at a time so they were at least six feet apart from other guests.

One person who made sure to be there was Mr. Catalena's friend, rodeo announcer Mike Mathis.

"He and I have been friends for a long time. I counted it up today. The first rodeo I did with Sammy was 35 years ago. We have literally fought, rodeoed and argued all across Texas," said Mathis.

As Mathis and hundreds of others walked through and looked at Catalena's photos, memorabilia, and accomplishments, they remembered this:

"Sammy was a dedicated, dedicated man to rodeo, to his family, to this community, Texas A&M and of course to that hat store," said Mathis.

"Sammy was the type of person you can meet him one time and they were his friend for life," said Catalena's cousin Sabrina Fronterhouse.

Toward the end of the visitation, people said their final goodbyes, including Catalena Cowgirl Layne Langley.

"We love you, Sammy. We love all the Catalenas and thanks for letting us be a part of your tradition and just a small piece of who you were in your legacy. We love you," said Langley.

"He is an amazing guy that we will truly miss," said Mathis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 27 at 2:00 p.m. The family has requested that guests arrive between 12:30-1:45 p.m. to arrange social distance seating. Seating will be limited to 200 guests.

The mass will also be live-streamed on Hillier Funeral Home's Facebook page and website.