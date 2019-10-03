Sanders to be at Democratic debate following heart procedure

Bernie Sanders will participate in the upcoming Democratic presidential debate after being hospitalized this week because of a blocked artery in his heart.

That’s according to campaign spokeswoman Sarah Ford.

The 78-year-old Vermont senator was hospitalized on Tuesday after he experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event and sought medical evaluation. Two stents were “successfully inserted,” his campaign said.

Beyond the debate, it’s not clear when he’ll resume campaigning. Democrats will hold their next presidential debate on Oct. 15 in Ohio.

Sanders is one of three Democratic presidential candidates who are more than 70 years old. His hospitalization will likely revive questions about whether the party should turn to a younger generation of leaders.

