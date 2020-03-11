Sanders wins N.D., but it’s Biden’s nomination to lose

(AP) - Sen. Bernie Sanders won the North Dakota caucuses, the Associated Press called Wednesday. It was the lone victory for him in the six Tuesday contests that saw former Vice President Joe Biden extend his delegate lead.

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Biden has had another big night in the Democratic presidential primary, capturing four more states, including Michigan.

The key battleground state helped propel Sanders’ insurgent candidacy four years ago, and the loss on Tuesday dealt a serious blow to his 2020 campaign.

The former vice president also won Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, showing strength with working-class voters and African American voters.

Sanders awaited results in Washington state, where votes are still being tabulated.

Addressing supporters in Philadelphia, Biden noted that many had “declared that this candidacy was dead” only days ago, but “now we’re very much alive.”

