Sanderson Farms taking extra measures after employees test positive for virus

Sanderson Farms tells KBTX it is taking extra steps after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 at its facility in Bryan.

A spokeswoman says the company has identified and mandated employees who work in close proximity with the two employees to self-quarantine for 14 days with pay.

"If they do not experience fever or other symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked to return to work after 14 days. We are unable to disclose any specific details related to these individuals due to privacy laws," said Hilary Burroughs, Director of Marketing for Sanderson Farms.

"While there are no known indications that COVID-19 is transferable through food, our safety team is following guidance from public health organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization," said Burroughs.

"At Sanderson Farms, we believe everyone deserves access to safe, quality chicken — especially in times of uncertainty. Now more than ever, it is important that we do what is necessary to continue operating at the highest level possible to ensure a constant supply of safe, high-quality chicken to our nation," said Burroughs.

Changes at the facility include:

-Installation of additional hand sanitizing stations throughout their facilities.

-Checking temperatures of employees before they enter facilities; if over 100°F, the employee is sent home with pay until cleared to return by a healthcare provider.

-Notifying and coordinating response procedures with all pertinent parties (local health officials, onsite USDA inspector, Sanderson Farms HR, and facility Division Manager).

-Notifying associates who were potentially exposed to the affected employee and asking them to self-quarantine for 14 days with pay.

-Thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing the entire facility beyond the full sanitation that all of the company's facilities undergo every 24 hours, and with additional sanitization conducted in high traffic areas. These procedures strictly follow the CDC guidelines for this process.

Precautions include travel restrictions for employees, growers, contractors, and vendors.

On March 30, the company announced it was implementing a temporary weekly attendance bonus equivalent to $1 per hour for each hour worked if they have perfect attendance.

“By offering a weekly bonus for employees, we hope to show our appreciation for their hard work and contribution to maintaining the U.S. food supply during this critical period,” said Lampkin Butts, Sanderson Farms president, and chief operating officer. “When Sanderson Farms employees come to work each day, they are supporting not only themselves and their families, but the entire nation.”

“Our top priority is keeping our employees safe and healthy. Sanderson Farms is doing everything it can to protect its employees while they are at work,” said Butts. “The company consults daily with physicians and other health experts on how best to ensure employee wellbeing.”