Santa brings holiday cheer to the Brazos Valley

Santa made a couple of stops in College Station Sunday to visit with families during the holiday season.

Century Square hosted its Jingle on the Green event, bringing families out for games, treats, and Santa.

People lined the green for pictures with Santa, along with cookies and a photo booth.

Adam Carey and his wife Claire are in town for the holidays but couldn’t miss a chance to meet Texas Santa.

“Down here just for the Thanksgiving holiday, but just staying on another week, and came out to just enjoy the weather and get in the holiday spirit,” said Carey.

Just a few miles down the road, Santa made another stop to ice skate with the community.

Spirit Ice Arena kicked off its “Skate with Santa” series this weekend. Santa traded in his boots for skates and hit the ice with the kids.

Santa will return to the ice rink next Saturday at 3:15 pm.

