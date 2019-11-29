Santa visits College Station motorcycle dealer

The Ranch Harley Davidson got into the holiday spirit Friday afternoon in an effort to help collect toys for its annual toy run.

Santa and Mrs. Claus parked their Harley pulled sleigh near the Christmas tree to take pictures with families. Kids lined up to jump in the sleigh and get a picture with the pair, but not before asking for something for Christmas.

The event was put on in an effort to bring people in to donate toys for the 31st annual Toy Run.

“There are some people out there, who are in real need, and it’s not just the children it’s the families, and so toys are very important,” said event organizer Virgil Marko.

Motorcycles will line up outside of the Ranch Harley Davidson on December 7 to begin dropping off toys around Bryan College Station at 9:00 a.m.

