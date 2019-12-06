Experience BCS works to keep Christmas visitors in Aggieland

Santa's Wonderland attracted more than 250,000 guests last year and is on track to bring in more than 300,000 visitors in 2019.

The winter wonderland has been in business for 22 years and has attracted tourists from every state in the nation.

Founder of Santa's Wonderland Scott Medlin said it's the experience that attracts people.

"When you're involved in a Texas Christmas experience, things just get bigger automatically, right?" said Medlin.

Out of the 250,000 people that attend Santa's Wonderland last year, around 50,000 booked a night's stay in a local hotel.

"We've worked hard at creating an attraction that would require people to come in and get a hotel room. So you can't just come see it in an hour, or an hour and a half. We want people to plan a trip to come up here and see us," said Medlin.

Being an Aggie himself, Medlin partners with local businesses and hotels so they can continue to expand too.

"Most of the time, when we partner with our local businesses. They're having to add people because we're adding projects," said Medlin. "When those projects get added, their people get added, so they do better, and we do better. It's just great for the community."

Experience BCS President Kindra Fry said this is something local businesses and hotels are taking full advantage of.

"We've got to help these people stay and enjoy the whole community and go and really experience what Christmas is about," said Fry.

Fry said Experience BCS is focused on ensuring these tourists know that Santa's Wonderland is not the only attraction in the area.

"Go to Santa's Wonderland but then stay and go to the parade or go cheer on the people at the marathon. Go to Downtown Bryan and see the lights," said Fry. "We're trying to encourage overnight stays."

Medlin said there's nowhere he would've rather set up shop 22 years ago.

"We are so proud to be a part of Bryan College Station," said Medlin. "We're glad that Santa's Wonderland landed in this zip code. That makes it very special."

Santa's Wonderland's season ends on December 30, but if you are interested in other holiday events happening in the area, check out the related links section.