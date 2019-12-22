Santa's Wonderland donates $15,000 to Fun For All Playground

Santa’s Wonderland donated $15,000 to help fund the Fun For All Playground at Central Park in College Station.

Santa’s Wonderland raised the money through hot cocoa sales Saturday night. It presented a check to the organization on Sunday night.

The money donated will help with the construction of phase two of the playground. Phase one of the construction was completed in August, they hope to finish phase two by the end of Summer 2020.

Click here to learn more about the project.