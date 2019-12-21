Santa's Wonderland partners with Fun For All Playground

A local playground is getting some extra help from a local Christmas attraction.

The Fun For All Playground was Saturday's Cocoa for a Cause at Santa's Wonderland just south of College Station.

The sales of hot chocolate are benefiting Phase Two of the playground for people of all abilities.

The second phase will include the Carolyn and John David Crow Field, a Founders Plaza and sensory area at Central Park.

"Santa's Wonderland stepped up just like a lot of individuals and businesses have done in our community to help us get that playground, Phase Two going," said Lisa Aldrich with Fun For All Playground.

"Cocoa for a Cause, it's an awesome, awesome concept because the guests get to participate. We also have a table set up where the guests can go by and visit, pick up literature," said Scott Medlin, the founder of Santa's Wonderland.

The money raised will be given to the organization during a check presentation at 7:30 p.m. Sunday night at Santa's Wonderland.

The first phase of the Fun For All Playground opened in August.