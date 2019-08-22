Sassy Shoe Social prepares for 10th anniversary

The Sassy Shoe Social is coming back to the Brazos Valley for its 10th Anniversary.

The event helps build confidence and allows women from all walks of life to strut their stuff on the catwalk. The mission of the Sassy Shoe Social is to bring awareness to domestic violence and dating abuse while also educating about family violence and helping those who struggle with it.

The Sassy Shoe Social will be Saturday, August 24 at the Brazos County Expo beginning at 6:00 p.m.

All proceeds from the Sassy Shoe Social will benefit Phoebe's Home, a 24-hour emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence.