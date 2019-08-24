Sassy Shoe Social raises money for local domestic abuse shelter

The Sassy Shoe Social raised awareness for domestic violence victims Saturday at its 10th annual fundraising event.

The night was filled with flashy shoes, dancing, silent auctions, and runway shows to raise money.

Sheree Boegner started this event 10 years ago with just a few people in her friend’s home, and ten years later they are looking to raise more than $25,000.

The money raised will go to Phoebe’s House, a domestic violence shelter in Bryan. Boegner says they specifically are looking to help expand the play structure at the shelter.

“We are going to be building some confidence tonight, but what I love about that is that we are not only building confidence for the women here,” said Boegner, “We are also building confidence for the women we are helping. So to me, it’s like a full circle of everyone cheering everyone on.”

Boegner says the goal of the night is to raise this money to help women get back on their feet after leaving domestic abuse relationships.

