Saturday brings quick rain, few rumbles, and mild air

Longing for cooler temperatures? Drier air? Saturday's cold front should do the trick.

The wind is set to shift out of the west and northwest between mid-morning (north) and mid-afternoon (east / southeast) across the Brazos Valley.

As a weak cold front slides into the area, a quick, thin line fo rain to a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. While the rain chance is decent -- 50% -- the overall duration of it will be short. Rainfall totals are expected to be low by the end of the day. At best, most that are able to measure rainfall will likely only collect up to 0.10".

There will be the potential localized pockets of the Brazos Valley may get in on 0.50" of rain before this cold front passes by. In order to do that, those same locations will need to listen for a few rumbles of thunder.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Southern and Eastern Brazos Valley under a MARGINAL (1/5) Risk for severe weather Saturday. That chance is noted in dark green below:

The overall chance for severe weather is low . Should a storm require extra attention, wind in excess of 30-40mph would be the concern. Main area to keep an eye on will be along & east of I-45.

A second cold front brings another chance for rain Monday afternoon and evening, before pushing reinforcing into the area.

More details and an early glance at what the radar could look like Saturday are included in the video above.