Saturday fundraiser to benefit local couple whose grandchild was murdered

A BBQ dinner fundraiser is planned Saturday for a local couple whose grandchild was murdered at his home in San Antonio.

Money collected will go to Kris and Jennifer Owens of Bryan to help pay for the day-to-day needs of the other grandchildren whom they are now temporarily caring for.

Police said Christian Paz, 3, died last week after he was left in the care of his mother's now ex-boyfriend at the family's home in San Antonio.

His mother was at work when it happened, according to members of the child's family.

Paz was taken to a hospital where he passed away from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled a homicide, according to a medical examiner in Bexar County.

Logan Wayne Harvill, 29, was arrested and remains in the Bexar County Detention Center on a charge of serious injury to a child. His bond is $1,000,000.

Paz's two siblings have been temporarily placed with their grandparents in Bryan. The Owens say they'll need financial assistance with things like clothing, toys, and transportation to go back-and-forth to San Antonio for counseling.

Saturday's fundraiser is scheduled from noon to 6:00 p.m. at Wheel's Tavern at 2004 W. SH 21 in Bryan. BBQ plates will be sold for $10.00

A motive for the murder is unclear at this time and that's part of the struggle for the Owens who spoke this week with News 3's Rusty Surette.

"It's not right that someone could see that perfect, sweet little boy and hurt him like that," said Jennifer Owens. "If there is anything parents should take away from this is to always trust your instincts."

Owens said her 28-year-old daughter and Harvill had been dating for less than a year and they were unaware of any past problems with him. She also said Paz's biological father, who also resides in San Antonio, has been very supportive as they all try and cope with the events that have unfolded.

Members of the family have also established a GoFundMe page to help raise additional funds.

Funeral services are on hold until an autopsy on Paz is complete, said Owens.

