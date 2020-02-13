Save the date for special daddy daughter dance in Caldwell

The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce wants to take you over the rainbow for an enchanting daddy and daughter night.

Their Second Annual Daddy Daughter Date Night serves as a fundraiser for the chamber. This year there will be dinner, a magic show and of course plenty of dancing.

This event is happening at Double Creek Crossing in Caldwell on February 29 starting at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per daddy and daughter couple. Any additional sibling costs $10 extra. You can visit the chamber to buy tickets or visit them online.