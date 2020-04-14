Say it ain't snow! Texas Panhandle sees April accumulations

Our post-Easter cold snap has nothing on folks in the Panhandle! After a quick burst of snow yesterday, even more woke up to a blanket of snow in Amarillo and surrounding areas Tuesday.

A reinforcing cold front coupled with a quick, passing upper level disturbance, and ample moisture aloft were the perfect ingredients for snow showers that stretch from New Mexico into Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Most spots in Texas have seen accumulations of less than an inch, but enough to cover the yards and make for tricky travel in the northernmost part of the state. A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect until 10am Tuesday.

This system will continue moving eastward, setting up high pressure and pleasant weather for the Brazos Valley for most of the rest of the week.