Scam Alert: Brazos Valley residents are getting fake texts from FedEx

Residents of the Brazos Valley say they're getting text messages from delivery companies that look real but it's actually a scam.

This is an example of a fake text message from FedEx that was sent this week to a Brazos County resident.

Many of the text messages appear to be coming from FedEx and include a tracking code for a package along with a link to set delivery preferences. Others have said the texts appear to be sent from different companies.

No not click on that link!

Here's What Happens

According to the website Howtogeek.com after clicking on the link you’re taken to an obviously-fake Amazon listing and asked to take a customer satisfaction survey. As a thank you for answering some questions, you’re given the opportunity to claim an “expensive” product for free as a reward.

To get the reward you have to submit personal information including a credit card.

What You Can Do

Experts say if you get this text you should immediately block the sender and delete the message.

You should also report what happened here to the Federal Trade Commission.

If you have received a fraudulent e-mail or sms message that claims to be from FedEx, you can report it by forwarding it to abuse@fedex.com.

You also have the option to forward the spam text message to 7726 (SPAM).

LifeHacker.com says many carriers (including the big four US carriers: Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile) let you report spam messages by forwarding them to 7726. It won't necessarily stop the messages from coming to you right away, but like reporting spam in Gmail, it'll help them filter those messages for everyone in the future.

Statement from FedEx

FedEx has issued a statement about the text messages that you can read here.



"FedEx has been alerted to the unauthorized use of its business names, service marks and logos by persons or companies fraudulently representing themselves as FedEx or as representatives of FedEx.

Millions of fraudulent e-mails and SMS messages are deployed daily.

They claim to come from a wide variety of sources, and some claim to be from FedEx or representing FedEx. Fraudulent e-mail and SMS messages, often referred to as "phishing" or brand "spoofing," are becoming increasingly common.

These types of messages often use corporate logos, colors and legal disclaimers to make it appear as though they are real. They are sent in an attempt to trick people into sending money and providing personal information such as usernames, passwords and/or credit card details, and for the purpose of committing theft, identity theft and/or other crimes.

FedEx does not request, via unsolicited mail, e-mail or SMS messages, payment or personal information in return for goods in transit or in FedEx custody.