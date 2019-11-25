Scammers pretend to be local law enforcement to steal money

Local law enforcement is sending another warning about a phone scam. They say this one is more tricky and several people have already been scammed.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff, Chris Kirk, this fraud usually starts out with someone identifying themselves as someone actually working in law enforcement.

The sheriff said the scammer then tells the victim they failed to register as a juror or have not complied with a warrant or some sort of restriction that they might suspect that they have in their life.

Kirk said these scammers are out for your money.

"They want them to send in a cash card or something to pay their fine or pay something would then make them avoid their arrest or prosecution or something that would happen if they failed to do so," said Kirk.

While it's becoming easier to identify a fraudulent call, these ones can be tough to spot.

"They mimic the number of the sheriffs' office often times and they do mimic the names of the deputies that are involved actually doing those jobs," said Kirk.

The sheriff said this is simply not how they operate at the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

"When we're doing our job, you're going to be seeing us in person. So if someone is calling you and demanding that you follow through with something, it's going to be a fraud when it relates to the criminal justice system," said Kirk.