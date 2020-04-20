Scattered storms, a few strong/severe, possible Wednesday

The Storm Prediction Center has the Brazos Valley marked in a two out of five risk for isolated severe weather Wednesday.

Drier air is expected to bump up to a muggy, Gulf of Mexico air mass near or along the I-35 corridor by midday Wednesday.

A few clusters of thunderstorms likely will develop on that boundary and then drift east across parts of North and Central Texas through the afternoon hours.

While most storms will likely remain sub-severe, a few bigger ones will need to be monitored Wednesday afternoon. Should a storm become severe, the following concerns would be:

• Large hail (to the size of or bigger than quarters)

• Strong, possibly damaging wind (40-60mph)

• Isolated tornado

While everyone will need to keep a watchful eye on the weather between midday and early evening, not everyone will get a severe thunderstorm with this round of activity. In fact, some may not even have rain pass through their backyard. The rain chance is decent but the overall window for wet, rumbly weather is short. Rainfall totals for much of the Brazos Valley will likely check-in under half an inch.

Highest chance for thunderstorms and possible severe weather: the Northeastern Brazos Valley.

This weather maker was still located over the Pacific Ocean Monday evening. As it quickly develops and moves toward Texas between Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, a better understanding of where storms may develop and drift should materialize.

More details and adjustments to the forecast will be posted to KBTX.com Tuesday.