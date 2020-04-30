Schedule your virtual car seat check today

While social distancing guidelines are preventing large-scale in-person car seat check events, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service's Passenger Safety Project wants to make sure your child is still buckled up correctly.

Now, you can schedule a personalized, free and entirely virtual car seat check instead.

"A virtual car seat check is similar but not as hands-on," said Priscilla Ofori with Passenger Safety Project. "Since 1999, [we've done] over 35,000 inspections, and in those inspections, we've seen a 98% misuse rate. So 98% of those seats are actually installed incorrectly. And we know that car seats do decrease the risk of fatal injury by 71% among infants and 54% among toddlers."

Here's how the virtual car seat check it works:

- Provide the expert with your child's height, weight, age and developmental stage

- On a phone call, the expert will walk you through every step of the installation of the car seat.

- If needed, a video call will be set up for a closer look at potential issues

- Finally, the expert can connect you with more information and resources from the manufacturer

To schedule yours today, email Ofori at priscilla.ofori@ag.tamu.edu or call Bev Kellner at (979) 571-3925.