No students injured in crash involving College Station school bus

A spokesman for the school district says no students were injured Wednesday afternoon in a wreck involving a College Station ISD bus.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Texas Avenue near Valley View Drive.

The crash involves a pickup truck, an SUV, and CSISD school bus #137, KBTX has confirmed.

There were six elementary school students on board the bus at the time of the crash. A second school bus is being sent to the scene to help transport the students on the bus to their destinations.

According to a law enforcement officer on the scene, it appears the crash happened after the pickup collided with the SUV. The pickup then hit the bus that was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection.

It's unclear if any of the drivers will be issued a citation. College Station police are still investigating the incident.

This marks the 4th school bus crash so far this school year in Bryan and College Station.

