Local school districts asking parents to keep sick children at home

Two local school districts are alerting parents about a stomach virus going around area school campuses.

The Franklin Independent School District and Caldwell Independent School District both posted a message on Facebook recently asking parents to keep their kids home from school if they are showing symptoms of a stomach virus after multiple kids had to be sent home.

"At the beginning of the school year and after Christmas break we very often see an increase in our illness,” said Caldwell District Nurse Tracy Ayers.

Ayers stresses the importance of keeping kids home when they show symptoms that could be contagious.

"If your kiddo has a fever or they have been throwing up, they need to be symptom-free for 24 hours without medication before they come back to school,” said Ayers.

Caldwell ISD says it had 6% of its elementary school out Tuesday, and four kids sent home Friday with symptoms of vomiting, stomach cramps, and fever.

Caldwell I.S.D. Superintendent Andrew Peters says this is something they have seen before, and have plans in place to keep the kids healthy.

“Everything is cleaned in our district during the night so when kids come fresh in the morning everything is brand new germ-free good to go in the morning,” said Peters, “We will also clean buses so it’s not passing up to another grade level.”

During the last flu season, the school says they had a disinfectant fogger brought in to all the campuses to cover every surface with disinfectant.

"We really want to try and minimize the number of germs coming into the school and keeping kids as healthy as we can,” said Ayers.

