School leaders to parents: Keep a routine, stay connected

The top leaders of the Brazos Valley's largest school districts appeared together on KBTX to reassure parents and staff: the education of students, even at home, will continue to be their top priority.

"Our children's greatest tool is their teacher," said Bryan ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck. "We use technology as an asset to that learning, but not in place of it."

Dr. Whitbeck said the district has been working around the clock to try and keep kids connected with their teachers as they are forced to stay out of classrooms during the coronavirus saga.

"We don't expect parents to be experts in the subjects that are being taught. That's why we will have resources available on our website and we're adding more to it throughout the week," said Dr. Whitbeck.

College Station ISD is doing the same.

"We have more than 23,000 active users on our app and that's going to be the key medium we use to pump out instructions and lessons," said College Station ISD Interim Superintendent Mike Martindale.

Both districts said they will work to try and make sure students and families have the technology needed to ensure no student is left behind as educators navigate these unchartered waters.

They also reassured teachers and staff that no job cuts were being considered.

"We want teachers focused on their families and how we [the district] can continue to reach out and educate our students online," said Martindale.

The school leaders also stressed the importance of keeping kids on a routine that would mirror a regular school day.

"Make sure they're getting exercise, recreation, reading, practicing math and studying," said Dr. Whitbeck.