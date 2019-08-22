School lunches: A look inside Bryan ISD's Rudder High School cafeteria

Food is fuel and students need it throughout the day to keep them going, but what's going into preparing the food that schools serve?

On Brazos Valley This Morning, we went inside the cafeteria at Rudder High School.

Randi Boleman, the assistant director for child nutrition at Bryan ISD says 75 percent of students within the district eat the lunch provided for them at school every single day.

The district has found ways to make popular breakfast and lunch items a little healthier for students. For example, the doughnuts they serve are whole grain and the chicken biscuit sandwich mimics a popular fast food restaurant in town.

School lunches have also seen some major changes over the years. Boleman says if the USDA says the students need to have something specific like more vegetables, the district looks at those requirements as well as what students want, and gives them options.

Most of the meat the district uses inside their cafeterias comes from local or state meat producers.

Boleman also has to monitor students’ allergies. She receives a special dietary form filled out by a physician that tells her how to develop a specific diet for that student.

Boleman says they are always welcoming people to come inside their schools to try the food. The district is proud of what they do and how they provide for students.

