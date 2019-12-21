School of Rock hosts its winter rock show

The School of Rock hosted its winter recital Saturday afternoon at Hurricane Harry’s.

The show included sets played by the students ranging from age seven to eighteen.

Parents and fans cheered in the crowds and sang along to the 90’s themed music.

One of the owners of the school, Kristin Kidd, says Saturday's show was a great way for kids to gain confidence while showing off all the hard work they’ve done in the last four months.

“What we do is so unique because we take children who maybe don’t fit in in sports, they don’t fit in in school, or in any other organization they have tried,” said Kidd, “But, they love music, they are artistic, they want to learn an instrument, and they just want to have fun.”

The School of Rock offers private music lessons, including voice lessons. They will begin spring classes in January.

