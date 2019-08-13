School resource deputies back to build connections, protect students

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is beginning its third year running College Station ISD's School Resource Deputy program.

Sgt. Jacob Yarter is the sergeant in charge. He says his team has learned that “it’s all about the kids.”

“Everything that we do, day in and day out, developing the relationship with the kids, has them come to us; we’re not having to seek them out,” said Yarter.

Six campuses—CSISD's secondary, middle and high schools—have school resource deputies monitoring the halls.

After the school shooting in Santa Fe, and even more mass shootings more recently, Yarter says the worst-case scenario is always on their minds.

“We’re there to monitor criminal activity,” said Yarter, “but first and foremost, we’re there to keep the kids safe.”

