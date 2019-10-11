School resource deputies sport pink badges for breast cancer awareness

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office School Resource Unit replaced their regular badges with pink badges in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

The initiative began when the unit decided they wanted a way to connect with the students, staff, and community this October. Sergeant Jacob Yater said that multiple people in his life have been impacted by breast cancer, and he wanted to help raise awareness for the cause.

“It’s all about raising the awareness for it and it helps people remember that is a real thing that you need to get checked,” said Yater.

Yater said that pink badges have never been worn locally but the School Resource Unit plans on continuing to wear their badges during October for many years to come.