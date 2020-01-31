Brazos County school threat numbers double in two years

Authorities around Brazos County are reporting that terroristic threats against schools have more than doubled in the last two years.

Wednesday a student at a College Station Intermediate school was arrested for making a terroristic threat. This was the 15th arrest this year, and there are still four months left in the year. Two years ago, that number for the entire year was six.

“In our community, we take terroristic threats seriously and we do not tolerate these kinds of behavior,” said College Station Police Officer Tristen Lopez.

This year alone the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says they have had six arrests. The College Station Police Department has had five and Bryan Police reported four.

Brazos County deputies and College Station police officers account for College Station ISD. Bryan Police officers account for Bryan ISD.

"I don't think the DA's office has any choice in light of how many of these things are occurring,” said KBTX legal analyst Shane Phelps.

Phelps says after these students are arrested, they are transferred to a youth jail and stay there until they face a judge.

"You have to take them on a child by child basis and they will want to know has he or she done something like this before? Anything to indicate if this is anything more than just a stupid off-handed comment,” Phelps said.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s office says they are taking these cases very seriously and that many of them have already been disposed.

"That means either a trial, if we can’t agree on what we are going to do, probation, placement in a therapeutic environment or up to and including prison,” said Phelps.

All to help get the message out that threats are not going to be taken lightly.

"This is the modern equivalent of yelling 'fire' in a crowded theater. It’s just one of those things you cannot do and cannot be tolerated,” said Lopez.

