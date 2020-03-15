Schools offering free lunches during COVID-19 closures

Despite being closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a number of schools across the Brazos Valley will continue to provide lunches to students.

Bryan ISD will provide free to-go lunches for students from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. Monday through Friday. These lunches will be available at Bryan High School, Long Intermediate, Rayburn Intermediate and Kemp-Carver Elementary School.

College Station ISD will offer a similar grab-and-go lunch. Those lunches will be available for all children ages one through 18. They will be provided at South Knoll Elementary, College Hills Elementary, Southwood Valley Elementary, River Bend Elementary and Oakwood Intermediate from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. The program runs Monday through Friday.

Somerville ISD will serve lunches at schools daily from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. There will be a drive-through service for parents to pick up the lunches without leaving their vehicles on the bus loop near the cafeteria.

Navasota ISD will provide breakfast and lunch options Tuesday through Friday. They will be serving those lunches from 10 A.M. until 12 P.M. from John C. Webb Elementary and High Point Elementary. There will be a drive-through at the side cafeteria doors.

Snook Elementary will provide lunches for students from 11 A.M. through 1 P.M. Monday through Friday.

Normangee ISD says they will release information on Monday about grab-and-go lunches.

Caldwell ISD plans to provide free lunches to all children up to the age of 18. They will be available from 11 A.M. through 1 P.M. Monday through Friday. There is a limit of one meal per child per day.

We will update this story as more schools join the program.