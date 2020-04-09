Science Outside The Classroom: Cloud in a jar

Getting a cloud to form means that we need condensation, but it goes deeper than that. In this experiment, we will be making a cloud in a jar.

For this activity you will need

• a bowl

• a clear jar with lid

• water

• ice

• hairspray

• blue food coloring (optional).

All clouds form on tiny particles in the atmosphere that can come from pollution, ocean spray, ash from natural disasters, or just dust. These particles are what we call cloud condensation nuclei. They act as the seed from which clouds form and eventually grow. We will also talk a little bit about the turbulence that happens in clouds as well.

Watch the video above for more information on this activity.

