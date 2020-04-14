Science Outside The Classroom: Egg in a bottle

This week’s experiment is talking about physics and the Ideal Gas Law. You may have seen this experiment before using matches and paper dropped into the jar, but we are going to perform this experiment without using fire. To show it in action, we will be using hard boiled eggs and hot water.

For this activity you will need

• a glass jar with a wide opening (large enough for an egg to squeeze through, but not too large so that the egg drops all the way to the bottom -- think old fashioned glass milk container size)

• hot water

• oil

• hard boiled egg.

This experiment will show the relationship between temperature and pressure within a bottle and how the direct relationship between the two can have an effect on objects. We will use the increase in temperature to get the egg into the bottle, and it is an increase in either temperature or air pressure to get the egg back out of the bottle.

Tip: To get the egg back out of the bottle, you can do it one of two ways. First things first, pour out the hot water in the bottle and get the egg to rest in the opening. Then, you can either hold the jar over boiling water so that the heat released from the pot warms up the base of the jar and forces the egg out. This may take a bit more time. Or, you can blow a big puff of air back into the jar. The force of the air increases the pressure and will help the egg slide back out. The second way is much faster. But try them both and see which works better!

Watch the video above for more information on this activity.

