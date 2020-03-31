Science Outside The Classroom: Handwashing activity

Running out of ideas of activities for you to do with your kids? Here’s a fun and simple experiment for you to do at home that does not require a lot of extra work.

For this activity you will need

• access to a sink with running water

• hand soap

• washable paint

• a hand towel or paper towels to dry off your hands.

Hand hygiene has been a popular topic with everything going on in the world as we do not want to come into contact with potentially bad germs that could make ourselves sick or impact our loved ones. This activity will show you where you may be missing some key areas when washing your hands. Soap is the key. Water alone cannot break down the oils in our hands that trap dirt and germs, we need the soap to help cut the oil and keep our hands clean.

Watch the video above for more information on this activity. Happy handwashing!

