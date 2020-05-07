Science Outside The Classroom: Ice cream season

We all know the spring and summer months in Texas mean heat and humidity, which means we are always finding ways to stay cool. What a better way than to make ice cream! But did you know there are some chemistry and physics connections happening during the process?

For this activity you will need

• half & half (heavy whipping cream or milk works as well)

• sugar

• vanilla extract

• salt

• ice cubes

• measuring spoons and cups

• resealable pint or sandwich bags and gallon-size bags (you’ll need two of each kind)

• oven mitts or a towel

• and a timer.

Step 1: Fill the sandwich bag with 1 tablespoon of sugar, ¼ teaspoon of vanilla extract, and ½ cup of half & half, heavy whipping cream, or milk.

Step 2: Seal up the bag and set to the side. Grab the large gallon-sized bag and fill it with 4 cups of ice.

Step 3: Place the smaller bag with your ice cream mixture inside the bag of ice and seal up the larger bag.

Step 4: Put on your oven mitts, set a timer for 5 minutes and shake the bag constantly. After 5 minutes open up the gallon-size bag and observe the ice cream mixture bag. What happened?

Step 5: Repeat steps 1 through 4. The only difference with this second round of the experiment is to add ½ cup of salt to your second gallon-size bag of ice. What happened this time?

Salt is an important step in this process. Watch the video above to find out why, and enjoy your tasty treat!

