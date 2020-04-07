Science Outside The Classroom: Making a compass

There is actually a lot of physics involved with making a compass. It all has to do with this invisible geomagnetic field that surrounds the Earth. We will see if we can break this down a little better on how this works.

For this activity you will need

• a bowl of water

• a round cork

• a sewing needle

• refrigerator magnet or a stronger magnet (just keep these away from electronic devices)

• pliers

• sharp knife to cut the cork.

The key is magnetizing the sewing needle. Once that happens, and we suspend the needle in water, the magnetized needle will start to interact with Earth’s magnetic field. Something to remember, opposites attract when it comes to magnets.

Watch the video above for more information on this activity.

