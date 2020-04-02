Science Outside The Classroom: The water cycle

The water cycle all begins with two key ingredients: the sun and water. From there, many of us know the key words in the process: evaporation, condensation, precipitation. How do they all work together? We will show you in this experiment.

For this activity you will need

• a glass of water

• permanent markers

• a plastic sandwich bag

• tape

• blue food coloring (optional).

Understanding how the water process works is key in learning the fundamentals of meteorology. The water cycle plays an important roll in not only providing the water necessary for plants to grow, but it also helps to drive weather patterns in the atmosphere. This experiment will show you how the processes happen on a small scale and how to apply it to the world around us.

Watch the video above for more information on this activity.

