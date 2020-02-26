Score some big deals at Junior League's Bargain Blitz

If you love a good deal on some of the greatest fashions, the Junior League of Bryan-College Station has the event for you. Katerina Hall with the organization stopped by BVTM to tell us more.

Bargain Blitz is the community-wide garage sale with a variety of items on sale. You can find things from clothing, appliances and even prom dresses.

All the funds raised go back to the Junior League of Bryan-College Station. The organization then uses that money to create scholarships for graduating high school seniors in the area.

"The more that we raise, the more we can give out to the community," said Hall.

It all goes down at the Expo Center. The preview party starts on March 6. Here early birds get first dibs on the items being sold. Tickets cost 6 dollars for adults and 3 for kids. The next day tickets will be one dollar.

