Seal coat work underway on Brazos County roads

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced seal coat operations at various locations in Brazos County starting Thursday.

Drivers can expect delays and various lane closures throughout the operation. Work is set to begin on the SH 6 Frontage Roads, but will also include FM 2154, SH 21, FM 2818, FM 1179, and SH 308.

TxDOT asks for the public's patience during this work. Drivers should watch for traffic control and messages. If possible, TxDOT encourages drivers to plan for extra travel time through this area or seek other routes.

This project is contracted to Cox Paving of Texas, Inc. for $13.8 million. The project is expected to be complete by July 4.