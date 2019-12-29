Search underway in Waller County for robbery suspects

UPDATE:

At 3:30 PM, the perimeter was canceled for the below area. Waller County will continue to patrol the area but believe the suspects are no longer there.

Investigators are following all leads. If you have any information, please contact Waller County Sheriff's Office at 979-826-8282 option 4084.

A manhunt is underway Sunday afternoon for two robbery suspects north of Prairie View in Waller County.

------------------

ORIGINAL POST:

The search is happening in the 34000 block of FM 1098 near FM 1488.

Deputies say they're searching for a man and woman wearing all camouflage.

Nobody was injured in the robbery and it's unclear exactly where it happened.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Waller County Sheriff non-emergency number at 979-826-8282 option 4084.

Updates are being posted here to the Waller County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Waller County deputies, DPS troopers, Waller County Constable Precincts 1 and 2, Waller police and Prairie View police are all involved in the search. A DPS helicopter is also being used.