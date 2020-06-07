Hundreds gather for second Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Bryan

Hundreds turned out Sunday afternoon for another peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in downtown Bryan.

Protesters gather Sunday for a Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Bryan.

Click here to see the live video of the event that was streamed to our KBTX Facebook page.

The location of Sunday's rally was the same corner as last week's gathering at Texas Avenue and E. 29th Street near the city municipal building.

Attending Sunday's rally were police officers from area law enforcement agencies and Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons. Officers were seen in the crowd speaking with citizens and listening to their concerns.

The BCS chapter of Black Lives Matter met last week with the Bryan Police Department who offered to open the city parking garage across from the courthouse to allow free parking.

Last Sunday, a couple of hundred people showed up and rallied for racial equality. Today's rally is being called a peaceful prayer and protest.

Organizers planned to have a speaker at today's event along with people to help register people to vote in upcoming elections.