Second COVID-19 death, four new cases in Brazos County

A second person has died from COVID-19 in Brazos County.

Health officials released an update on COVID-19 cases in the county Sunday morning.

The second person killed by the virus is a woman in her 90s. Health officials said the woman had been in the hospital.

The Brazos County Health District also said there were four new confirmed cases in the county. That brings the total to 44.

Four of the cases are hospitalized. That number is down from six on Saturday.

No other details were released.