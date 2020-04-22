Second Texas prison correctional officer with COVID-19 dies

Correctional Officer Jonathon Keith Goodman, 52, an 11-year Texas Department of Criminal Justice veteran, died Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in Amarillo after he was removed from life support following a stroke on April 17.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and the virus apparently contributed to his death, prison officials said.

“The unexpected loss of one who is loved so deeply is a tragic time and the TDCJ family sends its strength and extends its profound sympathy to the Goodman family to get through this difficult time,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said.

Goodman, who worked at the Bill Clements Unit in Amarillo, was the second Texas correctional office diagnosed with the virus to die.

Kelvin Wilcher, 49, a correctional officer at the Estelle Unit in Huntsville, died on April 6 after testing positive for the virus.

Goodman, whose wife is also employed by the TDCJ, last worked on April 15.

Eight other employees of the Clements Unit and four inmates have also tested positive for the virus.

The unit is among 40 Department of Criminal Justice Units locked down Wednesday including four in Gatesville after one or more inmates or employees tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Christina Melton Crain Unit, the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, the Dr. Lane Murray Unit and the Linda Woodman State Jail are all locked down because of positive COVID-19 tests.

One employee of the Crain unit tested positive for the new virus, and 30 inmates were on medical restriction Wednesday, according to the latest TDCJ figures.

One employee and an inmate at the Hughes unit has tested positive for the virus, one inmate is isolated and 46 others were on medical restriction Wednesday.

Thirty seven inmates and 24 employees of the Murray unit have tested positive for the virus. Forty one inmates were isolated and nearly 700 more were on medical restriction.

Seven inmates and nine employees at the Woodman State Jail have tested positive for the virus. Seven inmates were isolated and another 213 were on medical restriction.

Inmates under medical restriction are asymptomatic, but their temperatures are checked twice daily and anyone interacting with them must wear N-95 masks and gloves.

All correctional officers at all facilities must wear cotton masks at all times and the TDCJ is encouraging them to wear the masks when off duty, as well.

A total of 230 employees, staff or contractors and 525 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date 21 inmates have recovered.

Three inmates diagnosed with the virus have died.

Inmate Bartolo Infante, 72, died on April 7 after testing positive for the virus on April 3 at the Telford Unit in New Boston.

Inmate Leonard Clerkly, 62, who was who was serving a life sentence at the Pack Unit in Navsota for aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 12 out of Tarrant County, died on April 11.

Inmate Johnny Davis, 60, who was serving a 10-year sentence at the Telford Unit in New Boston for obstruction/retaliation out of Hunt County, died on April 14 after testing positive for the virus.

