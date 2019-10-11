Local second grade student loses battle with leukemia

The Giddings Independent School District is mourning the loss of a student.

According to the district's website, Gema Salazar lost her battle with leukemia this week. Gema was a second-grade student at Giddings Elementary.

Below is a statement from Gema's mother, Nicole, posted on the Giddings I.S.D. website.

"Though we do not understand and want to question why our baby was taken so soon from us, we ultimately know that God has a purpose and He needed our baby with Him. She is now singing with our Lord and we know she's up there giving him a hard time. Please respect our privacy during this painful time. We know how much everyone loved our Gema, but we need this time to ourselves."

At Friday night's football game, people are being encouraged to wear orange in memory of Gema. The color is often used to raise awareness for leukemia.