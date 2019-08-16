Second person sentenced to prison for Emily Hacker murder

A second person was sentenced to prison for their role in the murder of a Rockdale mother.

Edward Brannon Barry, 32, of Caldwell, will spend 50 years in prison for his role in the death of Emily Hacker.

Hacker was found in a burned-out shallow grave in 2017. Jones pleaded guilty to a murder charge in April. Affidavits issued in the case show the likely motive for the killing was revenge.

On August 1, Candice Nicole Jones was sentenced to 50 years in prison for her part in the murder. Both Barry and Jones waived their right to an appeal as part of a plea deal in April.

Hacker, the mother of two boys, was stopped on a traffic violation by police and during a search of her truck officers found a loaded handgun.

Hacker, according to the affidavit, told police the gun belonged to Jones.

The affidavit says Jones felt like Hacker “ratted” her out to police and she planned the murder as revenge.

Her body was found in rural Burleson County near Lyons, about 45 minutes from Rockdale.

Hacker’s body was put in a zippered bag and buried, along with her clothing and then the shallow grave’s contents were burned in an effort to destroy evidence, the affidavit said.

An autopsy in the case showed Hacker died of blunt force injuries.