Sen. Ted Cruz conference calls with Brazos Valley Council of Governments

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz spent part of his day talking with local leaders with the Brazos Valley Council of Governments.

Friday afternoon more than 20 board members with BVCOG were on the conference call. Many on the call were elected leaders from our area.

Jobs and recovery funds were several main talking points. Senator Cruz gave an update on the response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"The virus and the health issues and all those sorts of things are the priority. I think the economy nationwide is the second thing that he addressed and then third, in particular, the energy crisis that we’re in right now with oil especially in Texas," said Duane Peters, Brazos County Judge.

Peters said their conference call lasted about 45 minutes.

Peters said another major topic was on economic relief and how state and local governments could receive money through the CARES Act.

“Because it was mainly elected officials on the call, he had their concerns about loss of revenues obviously with the bars and restaurants and businesses closed many of our communities especially smaller communities rely on sales tax," said Tom Wilkinson, Brazos Valley Council of Governments Executive Director.

Wilkinson said the Senator also talked about his conversations with Saudi Arabia on their recent oil price war with Russia.

“We’re dealing with the loss of jobs from the coronavirus and then we had a loss of jobs from the oil and gas industry so we need to worry about both," said Wilkinson.

Also on everyone's minds is how to reopen the country safely amidst COVID-19.

"We’ll probably have to ease into it," said Peters.

“I think it’s important that the residents feel connected back to the decision-makers and that’s what this call was about. Senator Cruz has some really great staff members who stay in touch with me and other elected officials in the region," said Wilkinson.

Cruz is wrapping up his second week of a statewide tele-tour. On Twitter Friday he said, "Grateful for all the work @WacoChamber, @AustinChamber, and @bvcog are doing to help Texans #CombatCOVID19. Together, we will defeat this pandemic, we will get people back to work, and we will get our economy moving again.”

"It’s always good to talk to the senator and we appreciate his time," Wilkinson said.