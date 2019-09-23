'Senseless tragedy': Local man pleads guilty to 2017 murder

A local man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing a man during a 2017 confrontation.

Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender called the shooting death a "senseless tragedy."

On August 6, 2017, prosecutors say Robert Jesse Bender, 29, of Shiro, used a rifle to shoot Henry Jesus Mayen, 26.

Investigators say the two were arguing about Mayen's estranged wife when the shooting occurred. She was reportedly living with Bender at the time. The two knew each other and had at one point been friends, said prosecutors.

After the fatal shot was fired, prosecutors say Bender eventually began performing CPR on Mayen before he passed away.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Cain represented the state before 12th District Court Judge Donald Kraemer when Bender was sentenced.

Members of Mayen's family stood in the courtroom during the sentencing. His aunt and uncle delivered victim impact statements.

"I am pleased that the defendant accepted responsibility for his actions in this case," said Bender. "I am grateful the family can finally begin to move past this incident. I am also grateful the child witnesses involved will not be put through the stress of a trial. They have been through so much already."

Murder is a first-degree felony with a penalty range of 5 to 99 years in prison.

